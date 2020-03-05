Artsakh defense ministry urges to refrain from steps on involving Army into political processes

STEPANAKER, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from actions not envisaged by law on involving the Army into the political developments, the ministry said in a statement.

“Recently, conditioned by the pre-election processes launched in Artsakh, several public and political circles are attempting to involve the Army into these processes which is impermissible.

The commanding staff of the Artsakh Armed Forces, deeply concerned over these manifestations, once again reminds that the Army has only one key mission, that is to ensure the security of the borders of the homeland and the peaceful living of its people and create favorable conditions for the strengthening of our statehood.

We assure you that the Armed Forces, being as an absolute value symbolizing the unity of our people, have never had and do not have any political color or orientation. It has always been and will remain in the forefront of implementing our national dreams and goals and will only be guided by the sacred mission to protect the Homeland from the external enemy.

By highly appreciating the role and meaning of the ongoing domestic political events of pan-national significance in our Republic, including the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the defense ministry of Artsakh calls on all public-political organizations operating in the country to refrain from actions not envisaged by law on involving the Army into the political processes”, the statement said.



