New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. New coronavirus infection case has been registered in an Italian national, who came to Russia on February 29, the operative HQ on coronavirus prevention said, reports TASS.

"On March 5, an imported coronavirus infection case has been confirmed in an Italian Republic citizen," the HQ reported.

According to the report, the infected person sought medical assistance with common cold symptoms.

"The disease goes in a light form, the patient receives symptomatic therapy. The patient’s condition is stable," the HQ said, adding that people who contacted the patient are also under medical supervision.

A total of 4 coronavirus cases have been registered on Russian territory, including the newest one. Those include two Chinese nationals, who have already been dismissed, as well as one Russian national who came from Italy and one Italian national. Besides, three Russian nationals evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship remain in medical facilities.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.