President Sarkissian visits Yerablur Pantheon on birthday of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today on the occasion of the birthday of Commander (Sparapet) Vazgen Sargsyan.

President Sarkissian laid flowers at the tomb of the Commander, paying a tribute to his memory.

“I came to Yerablur on the occasion of the birthday of my friend Vazgen Sargsyan”, Armen Sarkissian said.

From early morning Vazgen Sargsyan’s relatives, friends, as well as a number of political, public figures, war volunteers visited Yerablur to pay tribute to his memory.

Aram Sargsyan, the brother of Vazgen Sargsyan, told reporters that the Commander had a great input in the Artsakh war, the formation of the Army.

“He dedicated his whole life and activities to the Artsakh issue. He was a soldier until late 1998. During his life Vazgen was never called Sparapet, as he would not allow that because he was a modest man. He never overestimated himself and believed that victory was achieved thanks to the investment of every person who participated in the war”, Aram Sargsyan said.

