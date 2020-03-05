Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Schools and universities likely to re-open next week after COVID19 shutdown

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The government will most likely not prolong the shutdown of schools and universities and classes will resume from March 9, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said at the Cabinet meeting. He said they are closely working with the healthcare authorities.

“We don’t have special instructions on not resuming classes, if things carry on like this classes will start Monday,” Harutyunyan said.

Shortly after the first novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Armenia on March 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that all educational institutions, including schools, universities and kindergartens, will be shut down for 1 week in a precautionary measure.

No other cases were reported so far.

