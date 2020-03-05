The Mkhitaryan family gets Presidential-level congrats on first child’s birth

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Armenian soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the birth of his first child.

On March 4th, Mkhitaryan and his wife Betty Vardanyan welcomed their first child, a baby boy who was named Hamlet, in honor of Henrikh’s late father.

“Congrats dear Henrikh, Welcome to a new world, Hamlet Mkhitaryan Junior, big football is waiting for you”, Sarkissian said on social media.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan