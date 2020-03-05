Former UN Secretary-General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar dies

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Javier Pérez de Cuéllar has died in Peru at the age of 101, the United Nations said in a statement.

“He was an accomplished statesman, a committed diplomat and a personal inspiration who left a profound impact on the United Nations and our world. Mr. Pérez de Cuéllar’s life spanned not only a century but also the entire history of the United Nations, dating back to his participation in the first meeting of the General Assembly in 1946”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, offering condolences.

Reuters reports Perez de Cuellar served as head of the international body from 1982 to 1991. During his time in office, he played a crucial role in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as well as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan