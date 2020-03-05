Armenian President congratulates Serbian counterpart on 50th birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on his 50th birthday anniversary, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian wished his Serbian counterpart success and new achievements in his responsible position for the benefit of the prosperity of the Serbian Republic, the increase of its reputation and role in the international arena.

“I express my deepest gratitude for your personal contribution to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Serbian friendly relations, which are constantly enriching with joint projects in commercial, scientific-research, high technology, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

I highly value our personal relationship and I am confident that with joint efforts we will develop the multisectoral cooperation between Armenia and Serbia for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan