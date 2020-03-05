LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.88% to $1732.00, copper price up by 1.08% to $5718.00, lead price down by 1.29% to $1841.00, nickel price up by 2.36% to $12805.00, tin price up by 3.78% to $17025.00, zinc price down by 1.93% to $1984.00, molybdenum price stood at $20834.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.