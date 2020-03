PM Pashinyan receives representative of ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter- Khachatryan

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received representative of ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan. Representative of Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) Ishkhan Saghatelyan and High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan were present at the meeting.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on pan-Armenian and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan