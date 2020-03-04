Ankara's policy undermines efforts of MG Co-chairs for NK conflict settlement – Artsakh MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The policy of Ankara on unconditional support for Azerbaijan not only contradicts the status of Turkey as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but also undermines the efforts of the international mediators aimed at the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, reads the comment of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, reports ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS reports to the question how would you comment on the statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu voiced during the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen, Arrtsakh's Foreign Ministry answered,

Turkey is not impartial on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and cannot play any positive role. It is a fact that Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijan: since 1988, the beginning of the Karabakh Movement and throughout the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, Turkey has supported Azerbaijan. Moreover, in April 2016, Turkey openly supported Azerbaijan's military aggression unleashed against Artsakh, despite the calls by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen and, in general, the international community to immediately cease the hostilities. The policy of Ankara on unconditional support for Azerbaijan not only contradicts the status of Turkey as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but also undermines the efforts of the international mediators aimed at the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.