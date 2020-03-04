Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-03-20

YEREVAN, 4 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 march, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 479.12 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.62 drams to 534.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 612.41 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 257.02 drams to 24885.27 drams. Silver price down by 1.48 drams to 258.94 drams. Platinum price вup by 83.91 drams to 13278.3 drams.