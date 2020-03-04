Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Asian Stocks - 04-03-20

TOKYO, 4 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 4 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.08% to 21100.06 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.17% to 1502.50 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.63% to 3011.67 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.24% to 26222.07 points.





