Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Holy See Apostolic Nuncio

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt (residence in Tbilisi), the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Avinyan said the close cooperation of Armenia and the Holy See is based on not only the Christian values, but also on the common historical heritage and same approaches on tackling various challenges of the contemporarily world.

The sides expressed confidence that with joint efforts it will be possible to further develop and strengthen the bilateral relations.

Deputy PM Avinyan and Archbishop Bettencourt discussed the possibility of opening of a residence of Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan