Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran reaches 2822

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 2822. The death toll climbed to 92, the healthcare authorities said, reports TASS.

Earlier 2336 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with the death toll comprising 77.

On March 3 the vice speaker of the Iranian parliament announced that 23 MPs tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan