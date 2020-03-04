Armenian Prime Minister completes official visit to Georgia

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“The Armenian and Georgian prime ministers continued their discussions also in an informal format. The two PMs agreed over facilitation of procedures of mutual visits between the citizens of the two countries. They also touched upon the regulations connected with cargo transportation issues”, Gevorgyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Georgia on March 3 where he met with the top leadership of the country, as well as the Armenian community representatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan