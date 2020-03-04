Armenian, Georgian healthcare ministers discuss coronavirus over phone

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze to discuss the situation in the two countries caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Minister Tikaradze told me that three persons are infected with coronavirus in Georgia and no new cases were confirmed in recent days. They all feel good, like our patient. I also introduced the situation in our country and the ongoing actions. Wishing success to our brotherly Georgian people on overcoming this situation, we agreed to keep contacts between the ministers and the two ministries so that our actions will be maximally in accordance with one another and effective”, the Armenian minister said.

First case of coroavirus has been confirmed in Armenia on March 1.

