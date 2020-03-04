Armenian healthcare minister, EU Ambassador discuss situation caused by Covid-19

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan received Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the joint projects, as well as touched upon the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus and the preventive actions.

Andrea Wiktorin welcomed the Armenian healthcare ministry’s actions on detecting the first case in the country. She expressed readiness to assist not only in fighting the new coronavirus, but also developing the healthcare sector in general.

“The transparent action taken by the healthcare ministry and the government is the best way to reduce panic”, Arsen Torosyan said, expressing readiness to cooperate on this direction.

The EU Ambassador highlighted the support to the social reforms.

“We highly value the European Union’s support to Armenia. I hope our productive cooperation will continue”, Minister Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan