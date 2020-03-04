Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Poland confirms first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Poland has confirmed its first coronavirus infection, Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on March 4, Reuters reported.

Szumowski said the sick man is in hospital in Zielona Gora, western Poland, and that his condition is good.

The patient arrived in Poland from Germany, RIA Novosti said.





