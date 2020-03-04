Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Armenian Ombudsman meets with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in Strasbourg

Armenian Ombudsman meets with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met on March 3 with Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the prevention of torture, the rights of women and children in Armenia, the public awareness raising activities were discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration