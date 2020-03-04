Armenian Ombudsman meets with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met on March 3 with Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the prevention of torture, the rights of women and children in Armenia, the public awareness raising activities were discussed during the meeting.

