Road condition
09:48, 4 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 4, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer, but is open for the passenger vehicles.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for passenger cars and is closed for trailer trucks.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
