Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 4, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer, but is open for the passenger vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for passenger cars and is closed for trailer trucks.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan