US stocks down - 03-03-20

NEW YORK, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 3 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 2.94% to 25917.41 points, S&P 500 down by 2.81% to 3003.37 points, Nasdaq down by 2.99% to 8684.09 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.