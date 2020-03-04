LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.19% to $1700.00, copper price up by 1.07% to $5657.00, lead price up by 2.47% to $1865.00, nickel price up by 2.12% to $12510.00, tin price up by 1.11% to $16405.00, zinc price up by 0.05% to $2023.00, molybdenum price up by 0.21% to $20834.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





