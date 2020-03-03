Pashinyan gets top breed puppy as gift from Georgian leader

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received a premium breed puppy as a gift on Tuesday from Georgian leader Giorgi Gakharia while on an official visit to Tbilisi.

In a video shared online, Prime Minister Gakharia is seen giving the puppy – a purebred Kazbek shepherd dog – to Pashinyan in the evening after the official meetings.

“This is an honor”, Pashinyan told his Georgian counterpart after taking the puppy into his arms.

“This is going to be our fifth dog”, Pashinyan said.

“We must think of a name. Or maybe he already has a name?” – the Armenian PM asked. “He does have a name by his birth passport, but as Mr. Prime Minister you will like you will name it” – Gakharia responded. But the Armenian PM insisted the puppy to keep its birth name, which Gakharia said was Bonbor.

PM Pashinyan then shared on Facebook a photo with the pup, and wrote “My friend, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s dearest gift, Bonbor – a purebred Caucasian shepherd. He will be our fifth dog, after Kaylo, Arjuk [Bear], Ampik (Cloudy) and Molly. Thank you”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan