The Armenian state will exists forever – PM Pashinyan is in Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi. Not only Armenians from Tbilisi, but also from Samtskhe–Javakheti attended the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the people, Nikol Pashinyan reminded that his 1st foreign visit as the Prime Minister of Armenia was to Georgia. “I recall with warmth our meeting at the Armenian Church of Tbilisi. I cannot forget also our meeting in Samtskhe–Javakheti. During that visit I suggested that we should shape our relations according to a new principle – Georgia and the Georgian people should be confident that Armenia and the Armenian people will never be involved in an anti-Georgian conspiracy and have no negative mood towards Georgia and the Georgian people, and vice the versa, Armenia is interested to see a developed and stable country. And according to that same principle, Armenia and the Armenian people should be confident that Georgia and the Georgian people will not be involved in an anti-Armenian conspiracy, have no negative mood and are interested to see a developed Armenia”, Pashinyan said, adding that in the last 1.5 years the Armenian-Georgian relations were based on that principle.

The PM emphasized that the there is exclusively good atmosphere between the two countries and bilateral relations have never been as good as now. “This creates new opportunities for Armenia and Georgia. Our next proposal is that we should view our relations 100 years ahead and should have common visions about that future from now, because we have lived next to each other in this region for millennia”, Pashinyan said, noting that the two peoples faced common challenges and had to withstand them together during the history and it would be better if the two countries think about their future from this perspective.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan conveyed special greetings to Tbilisi-Armenians, who, according to him, had a very important role in the life of the Armenian people. “Many giants of our culture and identity grew and worked here”, he said.

PM Pashinyan once again thanked the Government of Georgia for their attitude towards the Armenian heritage.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that one of the most important features of our today's activities should be that today we create the future where our generations will live after 50 and 100 years. “The Armenian state will exists forever and there will be no force to be able to close the page of the history of Armenia. Armenia is the motherland not only of the citizens of Armenia, but also the motherland of all Armenians, irrespective of the fact that they are citizens of other countries. We are interested that the Armenians living in Georgia be responsible citizens of Georgia, because it’s one of the key preconditions for the normal development of our relations, but we also think that the attitude of Armenia towards Armenians living outside Armenia should change, and vice the versa”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that Armenians have the potential to ensure the existence of a sovereign and powerful state.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan and the members of his delegation answered the questions of the Georgian-Armenians, referred to the Armenian-Georgian relations, repatriation, the economic policy of the Government of Armenia, fight against corruption and other questions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan