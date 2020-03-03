Armenia to receive 2000 test kits for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has nearly 1000 laboratory test kits for detecting novel coronavirus and will get 2000 more on March 6. ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said in an interview with journalist Karlen Aslanyan, RFE/RL's Armenian Service.

“In addition, we negotiate with the UK and Russia. There are some offers also from China, Japan and the USA. We are still considering if we should get new test kits, since up till now we received the test kits from our partners as assistance. It’s possible that there will be no need for new ones, because my prediction is that we are on the way of declining outbreaks with the exception of one-two countries. Many other specialist also share my prediction”, Torosyan said.

According to the Minister, the regulations of the movements in the border checkpoints of Armenia give positive results and maybe there will be no need for getting more test kits.

32 people in Armenia are isolated with coronavirus suspicions. They stay at “Golden Palace” hotel in Tsakhkadzor.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan