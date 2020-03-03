Armenian PM, Georgian Parliament Speaker highlight importance of active inter-parliamentary dialogue

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgia’s Speaker of Parliament Archil Talakvadze on the sidelines of his official visit, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Mr. Talakvadze highlighted the active cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian governments and parliaments and stated that the PM’s visit will give a new impetus to the further strengthening and expansion of ties between the two peoples. He highly valued the partnership between the parliamentarians both in the bilateral relations and also within the international platforms. The Georgian Speaker of Parliament also valued the role of the Armenian community in the country’s development and added that it serves as a firm bridge for boosting the Armenian-Georgian inter-state ties.

In turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the inter-parliamentary dialogue has a special place in the relations of the two countries. He also emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the lawmakers, stating that these close relations bring their contribution to the development of friendly ties between Armenia and Georgia.

Pashinyan and Talakvadze stated that Armenia and Georgia can find new opportunities for mutually beneficial joint programs and projects through an intensive dialogue.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian PM left a note in the Georgian Parliament’s Honorary Guest Book.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan