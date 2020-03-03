Pashinyan says Armenia-Georgia relations better than ever

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the relations between Armenia and Georgia have never been better than now, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in Tbilisi during a meeting with the Armenian community.

“Even considering the fact that the relations between our countries have always been good, now we have exclusively good atmosphere and I think our relations have never been so good in the past”, Pashinyan said.

“My proposal is that we should view our relations 100 years ahead and should have common visions about that future from now, because we have lived next to each other in this region for millennia”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan is in Georgia on an official visit.

