Government proposes to reduce term of office of Supreme Judicial Council President

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament debated today the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Judicial Code of Armenia.

One of the amendments proposes to reduce the term of office of the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, setting it 2.5 year.

“The term of office of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council currently is 5 years. According to the package of bills we have proposed to reduce it to 2.5 year”, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said.

However, he added that the current SJC President will remain in office for a five-year term.

