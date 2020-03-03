Putin, Merkel discuss Idlib over phone
16:59, 3 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they expressed hope that the upcoming Russian-Turkish high-level meeting in Moscow will be productive, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
“The sides discussed in detail the issues of the Syrian settlement given the current worsening situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. In this context, they voiced hope that the upcoming March 5 Russian-Turkish high-level meeting will bear fruit”, the statement said as reported by TASS.
The phone talk was held at the initiative of the German side.

