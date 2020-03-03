Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Putin, Merkel discuss Idlib over phone

Putin, Merkel discuss Idlib over phone

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they expressed hope that the upcoming Russian-Turkish high-level meeting in Moscow will be productive, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“The sides discussed in detail the issues of the Syrian settlement given the current worsening situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. In this context, they voiced hope that the upcoming March 5 Russian-Turkish high-level meeting will bear fruit”, the statement said as reported by TASS.

The phone talk was held at the initiative of the German side. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration