IDBank cards can now be activated through an ATM

IDBank, having announced about a new culture, besides the new types of cards, also offers new modern solutions: taking into consideration the current trends in the field of digitalization, IDBank no longer provides a PIN code together with the card. The client himself activates the card through an ATM and creates a PIN code, which, in addition to convenience, provides an even higher level of information security.

Currently, the service is available at ATMs of IDBank, Ameriabank, ACBA Credit Agricole Bank, Ardshinbank and at ATMs which provide this opportunity.The card activation steps are presented in the terms of the given cardtype, on the Bank's official website: www.idbank.am.

The Bank is constantly expanding its digital services and offers new solutions for the convenience of its customers.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA.