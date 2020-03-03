Armenian PM meets with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

His Holiness Ilia II welcomed the Armenian PM’s official visit to Georgia and expressed confidence that it will contribute to further developing the Armenian-Georgian ties.

“We are living in difficult times, but we should overcome these difficulties together. I hope the relations of our churches will continue to be brotherly and will contribute to the further development of mutual cooperation between the two peoples”, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia said.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he first met with His Holiness Ilia II in June 2018 and kept warm memories from that meeting. “Many positive things were recorded in our relations in this period, we managed to do so that the relations of our countries will continue developing”, the PM said, adding that the two peoples’ commitment to the Christian value system also plays a great role in the political relations. “You have a great investment in this process and I want to thank you for that”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added that the task of the two governments is to reach real changes with close cooperation and further strengthen the mutual partnership in different spheres. “We are ready to make efforts to achieve not only short-term, but also long-term success”, Nikol Pashinyan added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan