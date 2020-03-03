Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Turkey cannot play a role in NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process, says Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statement of Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu over the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Armenpress presents the MFA spokeswoman’s comment on the question over the meeting of the Turkish FM with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Question: Yesterday Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. How do you assess Turkey’s involvement in the NK peaceful settlement process?

Answer: The Armenian foreign minister already gave a respective response. Let us add that Turkey, with its unfriendly policy towards Armenia and its people which in the context of the NK conflict is also expressed with providing a unilateral military-political support to Azerbaijan, cannot play any role in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

 

