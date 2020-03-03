Visit of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to region is still at development stage

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The visit of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan is at the development stage, Communication and Media Relations Section at the OSCE Secretariat said in response to the question about the visit dates.

“The program of the visits of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama to Yerevan, Tbilisi and Baku is still at the development stage”, the OSCE said.

Earlier in January OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama announced, presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to the Permanent Council, stated that the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have an important place in the OSCE during Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020. “Conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions and related mechanisms, and the Transdniestrian Settlement Process will also be high on the Chairmanship’s agenda”, Rama said.

