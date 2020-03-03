Artsakh’s President receives Armenia’s Central Bank chief

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and Artsakh in the banking sector were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials.

