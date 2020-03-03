Opposition leader unhappy with government’s coronavirus countermeasures

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik Tsarukyan says quarantining the first coronavirus patient’s contacts at a defunct hotel in Tsakhkadzor is negatively impacting tourism at the resort town.

Tsarukyan claims many holiday-goers have cancelled their bookings at the town after the news of the quarantine.

The opposition leader said he is unhappy with the government’s preventive measures against the novel coronavirus. “Coronavirus is spreading around the world. Hospitals, pharmacies should had been instructed a month ago on securing necessary medical items, face masks. A month later, when the virus has reached our doors, we see there is shortage of masks and medicine,” he said.

On March 1, Armenia reported its first novel coronavirus case. The patient’s direct contacts have been quarantined at the defunct Golden Palace hotel in Tsakhkadzor. The Golden Palace hotel is a government-owned facility which was not functioning as the authorities were trying to auction it off. The venue was quickly equipped with necessary conditions and the quarantined persons are receiving high-level accommodation and care, authorities said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan