Conditions during hookah smoking are favorable for being infected with Covid-19 – deputy minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable conditions for the spread of the disease.

“Given that there are favorable conditions for being infected with coronavirus during the smoking of hookah, various countries ban the use of hookahs in public places to prevent the spread of the virus. Therefore, avoid smoking hookah now and forever”, the deputy minister said.

First case of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has been confirmed in Armenia on March 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan            

 





