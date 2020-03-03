Armenian family repatriates to homeland from Australia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Chahrozyan family repatriated from Australia to Armenia for permanent residence.

The family was welcomed by Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan at the Zvartnots airport.

“I came to the Zvartnots airport to personally welcome them to Armenia”, Sinanyan said on Facebook, releasing a video.

Gregory and Zepyur Chahrozyan repatriated to Armenia with their four sons – Areg, Masis, Sevan and Paylak. They are very excited and returned back to their homeland with great expectations.

“For many years we were thinking of moving to Armenia. The Revolution gave us strength to make a concrete decision. The only way to preserve the Armenian identity is return back to Armenia. We are visiting Armenia for the first time, those who we know and who came here are just in love with our country. We will do everything for our kids to feel by the end of the year that they were born in Armenia”, Zepyur Chahrozyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan