Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus – report

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after having canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, Reuters reported citing the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

The Vatican hasn’t immediately commented on the report.

Pope Francis was scheduled to take part in the week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome. But in a surprise announcement hours earlier, he said he would be following it from his residence in a Vatican guest house, at a time when Italy is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.