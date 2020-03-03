Our notions of ties with Georgia are strategic - PM Pashinyan says in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia have deep cultural, political, economic and historic ties, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia at a meeting in Tbilisi.

“We have lived side by side for millennia and I think it is time to think about jointly developing this region at least for the coming centuries, if not millennia. Our notions of the relationship with Georgia are strategic. Our countries have both common and differing areas of wider cooperation, but we are viewing our regional relations with our neighboring, with friends, with Georgia on a completely different level. Another factor strengthening our relationship has emerged: it is our people’s clear dedication to democracy and the vision of democratic development. This circumstance, in my belief, is adding one more important cornerstone on the very solid foundation that existed up to now,” the Armenian PM said.

Pashinyan noted that the sides have truly succeeded in the last 1,5 years to receive a new quality and level of cooperation. “By putting special emphasis on this result I would like to add that I am sure that this visit and its results will strengthen it even more. We are succeeding in realizing all our agreements with very clear steps,” Pashinyan said.

PM Gakharia added that the Armenian and Georgian governments are working on a daily regime to further deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

“I remember our meeting in Yerevan, it went very productive and I think that today’s meeting will also become the foundation for further deepening the relations between our peoples. We live in a difficult region and we realize that regional stability is the inevitable way for our countries’ development. First, we must care about the peace of our countries, then only about the economic, political, cultural and all other issues that are being mentioned,” Gakharia said, expressing certainty that Armenia and Georgia are both seeking the deepening of friendship.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan