PM Pashinyan congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday  

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin on his birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and wishes on your birthday anniversary.

I remember warmly our meeting in Almaty which was held in an atmosphere of mutual trust that is typical to our traditional bilateral relations. I hope our constructive and reliable dialogue will continue.

I also want to praise the fact that the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation continues strengthening, as well as developing in new directions. I am confident that in this respect we still have a non-utilized potential. This in particular relates to the cooperation within the Eurasian integration space.

I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and new achievements in your responsible state activity”, the Armenian PM said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan            

 





