Armenian PM arrives in Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on an official visit.

Official welcoming ceremony for the Armenian PM took place at the residence of the Georgian prime minister.

Pashinyan said on Facebook that after the welcoming ceremony he and Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia will discuss issues relating to the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.

