Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Medics screen lawmakers and staff at parliament entrance as precaution

Medics screen lawmakers and staff at parliament entrance as precaution

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. All entries to the parliament building are being screened as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Members of Parliament, reporters, administrative staff members of the legislature are being screened for fever.

Disinfecting hand gels are available at the entrances and elsewhere inside the building.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration