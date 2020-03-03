Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on Businessman’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Businessman’s Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear businessmen,

I congratulate all of you on the Businessman’s Day. It’s symbolic that this day has been selected on the birthday of famous entrepreneur and philanthropist Alexander Mantashev. This day is a chance not only to honor Alexander Mantashev, but also those entrepreneurs of Armenia who continue Mantashev’s work.

As I have stated many times, we imagine in the role of conducting Armenia’s economic revolution our business community and consider you, the businessmen, our government’s number one ally in the country’s development process. In 2019 we jointly managed to record high economic results which became possible thanks to our joint activities and cooperation.

I am confident that Armenia’s business community, people who are engaged in entrepreneurship are exceptionally talented and I am also sure that this year you will generate higher results in your companies, by creating greater outcomes for Armenia and its people.

And I want to assure you that the government of Armenia will do everything possible to improve the business climate and expand the opportunities for new investment projects. As I have stated in the past, today as well want to note that the characterizer of a businessman in our country is the reputation gained with fair, legal and hard work based on one concrete goal – to become rich and enrich the homeland, the people and the state.

Dear businessmen,

I wish you good luck, a lot of energy and new ideas”.

In 2017 Armenia declared March 3 as the Businessman Day.

