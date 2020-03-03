Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Artsakh President attends event devoted to birthday anniversary of academician Grigory Gabrielyants

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended an event on March 2 dedicated to the birthday anniversary of adviser to the President, academician Grigory Gabrielyants, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The event was held in the State Museum of Fine Arts in Shoushi.

Minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan            

 





