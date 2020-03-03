Armenian President congratulates Bulgarian counterpart on Liberation Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the country’s national day – the Liberation Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia highlights the bilateral and multilateral traditional cooperation with Bulgaria and is ready to further strengthen the relations in the future. For this purpose we have the most important – a common value system and a centuries-old friendship between our peoples. I wish you good health, success, and peace and prosperity to the Bulgarian people”, the Armenian President said in his congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan