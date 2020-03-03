Armenian PM’s spouse, Senior Director of NUS Medicine International Council discuss cooperation ways

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyan, met on March 2 with Senior Director of the Medicine International Council of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Raja Kamal and Head of the Center of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology of Armenia Gevorg Tamamyan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting Mr. Raja Kamal released details from the upcoming conference of the NUS Medicine International Council to take place in Armenia in June, stating that famous doctors and public figures will deliver remarks at the event. He said the cooperation with the Armenian doctors started after the visit of the Armenian PM’s wife to the NUS Medicine International Center on July 9, 2019. Raja Kamal said the upcoming conference is the first result of that meeting, but the cooperation with the Armenian side in the field of oncology and hematology will continue. Mr. Kamal was interested in the activity of the City of Smile charitable foundation, adding that the Council can cooperate with the Foundation in scientific research, training and technical upgrading spheres.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan