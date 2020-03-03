Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Parliament session begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off today.

During today’s session the lawmakers will debate a number of legislative initiatives at the first and second hearings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan            

 





