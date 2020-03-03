LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $1680.00, copper price down by 0.76% to $5597.00, lead price down by 0.38% to $1820.00, nickel price down by 0.93% to $12250.00, tin price down by 0.92% to $16225.00, zinc price up by 0.10% to $2022.00, molybdenum price stood at $20790.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.