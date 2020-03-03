Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

More suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Armenia

More suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. 8 more suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tested negative in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

He said the only patient who was diagnosed with the virus on March 1 remains in normal condition. “He doesn’t even have fever”, he said.

The premier said the quarantined contacts of the patient are also feeling well.

“I will update in case of the situation changing”, the PM said.

Earlier on March 2, nine suspected cases of the virus also tested negative.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration