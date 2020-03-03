More suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. 8 more suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tested negative in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

He said the only patient who was diagnosed with the virus on March 1 remains in normal condition. “He doesn’t even have fever”, he said.

The premier said the quarantined contacts of the patient are also feeling well.

“I will update in case of the situation changing”, the PM said.

Earlier on March 2, nine suspected cases of the virus also tested negative.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan