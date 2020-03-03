Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 3, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for the other vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for passenger cars and is closed for trailer trucks.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan